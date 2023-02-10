Po Po’s poached chicken always had crispy skin; it was akin to eating al dente but chewy rice noodles. The texture was spectacular. Along with a ginger, spring onion, and peanut oil mix as a dip. Cantonese poached chicken looks bland and deceptively simple to prepare, but it’s out-of-this-world delicious.
Recipe | Hainanese chicken rice
This dish has been around for more than 400 years and remains a firm favourite in any Southeast Asian country
My mother allowed me to ride my bicycle to visit Po Po (my maternal grandmother) on most Sundays after I turned 10 years old. It took a little less than an hour to get there, and I remember the feeling of riding through a bustling city, the cool feeling of preteen independence.
My mom sent along gifts of clothing and food for her mother. I popped them into the basket on my bike. Off I went with the wind, up and down the side of busy traffic jams and sliding down pedestrian bridges, eating street snacks, checking out cassette vendors, stopping at knick-knack shops for stationary, and sneakily visiting my favourite comic bookstore.
The journeys to and from my grandmother’s home weren’t the only part I loved and relished as I look back. I also absolutely adored watching her cook. Her cooking process started quite early in the morning. As I arrived, she’d take me to the fresh market to buy ingredients.
Recipe | A refreshing and detoxifying Chinese cucumber salad
“Vegetables, how do you know that they are fresh?” I asked her once. She said, “you just know, they smile at you.” The chickens she bought were fresh, alive and kicking. She would look at them through straw cages and begin to bargain with the seller. Soon they’d reach a deal and she’d be handed the chicken, tied with a straw string made into a handle for easy carrying. I often guiltily peeped at the chicken but couldn’t look it in the eye. Po Po would bring home her market haul and start the prep.
I acted quite bravely each time Po Po slaughtered the chicken, silently apologising to the chicken. Little old me loves to eat a drumstick but couldn’t quite deal with witnessing the sacrificial process the chicken had to go through. A carnivore’s dilemma.
Po Po rubs salt on the inside and outside, thick slices of ginger inside the cavity as well, then uses her bare hands to drop the chicken in a pot of calm, hot, salted water (bring to boil then lower heat to simmer, no bubbles) for 20 seconds. She picks it out of the water and drops it in again for another 20 seconds, repeated a few times. She said that was to preserve the chicken skin. Lastly the chicken was steeped in hot water for the next 40 minutes until cooked through.
Recipe | Clay pot rice
There is a version of Hainanese chicken in every Southeast Asian country. It has even become of a national dish of Singapore, a city-state with all the world’s delicacies at its fingertips, yet this humble dish that has cost about $4 for the past 20 years remains a firm favourite.
Celebrated food writer and critic Cai Lan, a Chinese Singaporean, once said that there is no such thing as Hainanese chicken in Hainan. In Hainan, people only know of Wen Chang chicken. Hainan chicken is a term coined by homesick immigrants of Southeast Asia. And so, the story goes on.
There are plenty recipes on the internet for this one. I particularly love David Chang’s take, “Boiled chicken in two ways”. I agree with him, the boiled chicken is a lot more versatile than the roast chicken. You can get the chicken, the broth for a noodle soup, and shred any meat off the bone for a salad or a sandwich.
