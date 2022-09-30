Summer seems set to be a fiesta of Mexican flavours and fine tequila with the opening of three New Mexican-inspired eateries in the Mother City. Including a mezcaleria, a cantina and a taste of Baja cuisine.
These are the places to get a taste of Mexico in Cape Town
Una Mas
The hole-in-the-wall tequila and mezcaleria along Sea Point’s Regent Street is serving up an array of sensational mezcal and tequila based cocktails with a modern take on Mexican inspired fare to match. It’s the perfect place to spend an evening indulging in a selection of delicious small plates while working your way through the cocktail menu.
There are the papas frites (polenta fries) - thick, crispy on the outside, soft on the inside polenta chips which are served with dollops of house-made tomato sauce, the maíz callejero – a street food inspired dish of charred corn, lime & sumac, and the house made crispy tortilla served with guacamole and a duo of salsas to start. Mains call for a selection of their soft shell tacos with a variety of fillings including the likes of beef short rib with green mole, cilantro and pickles, and the ‘calamares’ of charred calamari with chilli, pineapple and crispy onion. End off the meal with their crispy churros for dessert, which are served with a chocolate mole.
Three new Mexican restaurants to visit in Cape Town
From the bustle of Bree Street to the swanky Camps Bay strip - there’s a Mexican wave sweeping across Cape Town
Hacienda Coastal Mexican
The trendy new eatery brings their take on Mexican cuisine to Cape Town’s foodie-centric Bree Street. The space once frequented by Chefs Warehouse, is now serving up Baja-inspired cuisine with a particular slant towards coastal dishes. Start with guacamole, made table side, and served with crispy totopos – in flavours of coal smoke, achiote spice and coriander - before loving onto small plates, the likes of seabass ceviche with leche de tigre, slow cooked beef brisket with their aged mole, ancho honey gel and crisp potato, as well as wagyu with blackened onion puree and truffle.
Those in the mood for tacos can opt for a choice of brisket, lobster, linefish, chicken and frijol beans, each with interesting flavour combinations. For dessert, you can enjoy a chocolate flan, churros or a take on the traditional Mexican corn cake served with a pear and lemon grass gel with textures of pistachio and pears.
Beach House Cantina
Camps Bay’s Beach House Cantina is all the fun, festive, flavourful and frozen margarita one could ask for from a beach side Mexican eatery. Along the prestigious suburb's vibey Victoria Road, The Beach House Cantina is serving up their take on traditional Mexican dishes with a twist. Simple but delicious, Chef Alex and Chef Mpho use local ingredients and authentic Mexican flavours to serve up a concise yet well considered menu of tapas, tacos and salads with a few plato grande – big plates with a choice of sides and salsa, for those who prefer a dish of their own.
The guacaomole bar is a fun and interactive component which allows patrons the option of assisting in building their own guac with a host of ingredients and accoutrements. While the tapas selection serves up an assortment of tostadas, empanadas and nachos with a host of fillings and toppings; and the tacos (soft shell), are available with the option of battered fish, braised brisket, chipotle chicken and spiced jalapeno prawns. It’s the type of place that lends itself to sipping on cocktails, taking in the Camps Bay views and making your way through their menu of plates shared amongst the table.
