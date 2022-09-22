Joburg’s bustling business and entertainment district, Sandton is set to be home to the Legacy Group’s new restaurant ROAR – adding to their impressive portfolio of dining destinations which include the likes of Aurum and Alto234.
Situated beneath the Michelangelo Towers and across the way from the Sandton Convention Centre, ROAR is an all-day eatery serving up a globally-inspired menu – a reflection of the melting pot of people who pass through the city, whether it be for business or pleasure. The multi-space restaurant’s venue and menu is tailored to ensure there’s something for everyone, all day long.
ROAR Restaurant to open in Sandton
The new bistro and bar will serve up a menu of globally-inspired fare in the heart of Sandton
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Begin the day on the streetside in an area styled as a Parisian café. This is where a host of classic breakfasts will be served along with a superb croissant selection and freshly made coffees. You can also grab a breakfast-to-go or lunch-for-later from their deli which stocks a plethora of freshly baked pastries, patisseries, and sandwiches. A café menu of light bites will also be available for lunch on the street.
The LivingRoom: Durban's top fine-dining restaurant
The offering - a collaboration between executive chef Atma Mahadea and consultant chef, Larry Steenkamp (whose previous work includes Plettenberg Bay’s famed Emily Moon Restaurant) - sees a main menu, which draws inspiration from cuisines the world over and has a strong focus on sharing plates - encouraging a sense of conviviality with every meal.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Begin with a selection of pates – the mushroom and bone marrow is not to be missed – served with crispy fingers of melba toast, or perhaps an array of middle eastern inspired dips together with sesame bread and an add on of house pickles. Next the roast fired vegetables aren’t to be missed, the brinjal arrives lathered in black garlic yoghurt while the sweet potato is dressed with tahini and sumac.
Image: Supplied
Those in the mood for a seafood can opt for the likes of tender flame grilled octopus, gin cured salmon gravadlax and tempura prawns with a lime mayo. While the more carnivorous inclined will relish in the slow-braised meat selection – be it the asador lamb with pomegranate and yoghurt or the brisket with a hearty red wine jus.
Image: Supplied
If you’re not one for sharing, fear not as the menu also features a big plate selection – and it’s equally delectable. The curried coconut mussels with sweet potato and peanut sauce isn’t to be missed, nor is the salmon tortellini – the pasta, handmade in-house – which is served with a creamy mint and pea sauce.
End the meal with a choice of sweet plates which offer a selection of classic desserts, tarts and cakes before heading to the bar for a classic cocktail.
Image: Supplied
The space, which can seat up to 120 people, was designed by Varoom Interiors and features a colour pallet of teal, tomato red and brass, inspired by a beautiful harlequin-type fabric as well as the eye-catching graffitied art piece of a male lion by artist, Nick Kerr – which hands above the banquet seating.
