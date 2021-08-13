In the almost 10 years since opening her Hyde Park shop, Natasha Sideris has introduced a stunning new concept to The Tashas Group, launching Le Parc by Tashas.

A new direction for the brand, Le Parc is an elevated gastronomic and shopping experience that sees Sideris embrace her love for fine wares, freshly baked goods, and generous, hearty cuisine. Designed by interior architect Neydine Bak in collaboration with interior stylist Nicky Greig, the store draws on the initial Parisian inspiration — which has always been an influence for the eatery — and is an ode to the sophisticated shoppers who frequent the mall.

It’s this point of inspiration that is always the first step of the design process, explains Sideris. “We look at where we are, whether it’s a mall or standalone. We then let that dictate the interior. Whether it’s suburb, mall, or shopper — we find a connection. Here, we had gone with the idea of the Parisian street-style shopper, so we have the concept and then we choose the colour palette, then fabrics and so on. Once we have that down, we then work on the food.”