While you could be forgiven for deducing that this is just another masculine fragrance from its sleek, minimalist, black-lacquered bottle, you’d be wrong. The new iteration of Givenchy’s first Gentleman Society EDP is more nuanced, with a woody-floral, spicy profile reflecting duality and the fragrance’s code of multifaceted masculinity. Givenchy Gentleman Society EDP Extrême jolts you awake like a shot of espresso with its dark, iced-Ethiopian-coffee absolute that provides a sweet-nutty undertone and icy-fresh first impression. Carrying the signature Gentleman Society heart accord of narcissus absolute, iris concrete, and a quartet of vetivers, this gender-fluid scent draws you in with notes of clary sage, peppermint, nutmeg, cedar, sandalwood, patchouli essence, and vanilla.
Givenchy Gentleman Society EDP Extrême 100ml, R2 930
Style Notes
The scent of a gentleman
Givenchy’s first Gentleman Society EDP is a nuanced code of multifaceted masculinity
