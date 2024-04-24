Image: Supplied

While you could be forgiven for deducing that this is just another masculine fragrance from its sleek, minimalist, black-lacquered bottle, you’d be wrong. The new iteration of Givenchy’s first Gentleman Society EDP is more nuanced, with a woody-floral, spicy profile reflecting duality and the fragrance’s code of multifaceted masculinity. Givenchy Gentleman Society EDP Extrême jolts you awake like a shot of espresso with its dark, iced-Ethiopian-coffee absolute that provides a sweet-nutty undertone and icy-fresh first impression. Carrying the signature Gentleman Society heart accord of narcissus absolute, iris concrete, and a quartet of vetivers, this gender-fluid scent draws you in with notes of clary sage, peppermint, nutmeg, cedar, sandalwood, patchouli essence, and vanilla.

Givenchy Gentleman Society EDP Extrême 100ml, R2 930

