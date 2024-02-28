La Prairie Skin Caviar Luxe Cream, 50ml
La Prairie Skin Caviar Luxe Cream, 50ml
Image: Supplied

La Prairie has remastered one of its best-selling formulas, breathing new life into the Skin Caviar Luxe  Cream,  originally  created in 1987.

Amplifying the lifting and firming powers of caviar, the renewed formula combines newly developed Caviar Micro-Nutrients with Caviar Premier and La Prairie’s Exclusive Cellular Complex to help support skin metabolism and restore youthful structure with the promise of firmer and smoother skin. And while the cobalt-blue packaging still looks the same, it is now much more sustainable, made with recycled and recyclable glass.

La Prairie Skin Caviar Luxe Cream 50ml, R11 710, woolworths.co.za

