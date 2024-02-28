La Prairie has remastered one of its best-selling formulas, breathing new life into the Skin Caviar Luxe Cream, originally created in 1987.
Amplifying the lifting and firming powers of caviar, the renewed formula combines newly developed Caviar Micro-Nutrients with Caviar Premier and La Prairie’s Exclusive Cellular Complex to help support skin metabolism and restore youthful structure with the promise of firmer and smoother skin. And while the cobalt-blue packaging still looks the same, it is now much more sustainable, made with recycled and recyclable glass.
La Prairie Skin Caviar Luxe Cream 50ml, R11 710, woolworths.co.za
Style Notes
Skin Caviar remastered
The renewed formula is now more sustainable made with recycled material
Image: Supplied
La Prairie has remastered one of its best-selling formulas, breathing new life into the Skin Caviar Luxe Cream, originally created in 1987.
Amplifying the lifting and firming powers of caviar, the renewed formula combines newly developed Caviar Micro-Nutrients with Caviar Premier and La Prairie’s Exclusive Cellular Complex to help support skin metabolism and restore youthful structure with the promise of firmer and smoother skin. And while the cobalt-blue packaging still looks the same, it is now much more sustainable, made with recycled and recyclable glass.
La Prairie Skin Caviar Luxe Cream 50ml, R11 710, woolworths.co.za
You might also like....
Timesless scents
Five Capucines bags reimagined as pieces of art
Most Wanted: Pocket-sized summer