The H&M Rokh collection
Come April 18, make sure to get your hands on H&M’s latest designer collaboration. In our experience, these sell out in minutes. This time, you can look forward to adding some key investment pieces (such as trench coats that would make Burberry weep) from emerging brand, Rokh, created by Korean designer Rok Hwang.

The rokh H&M collection, which will be available exclusively at H&M Sandton City and online from Superbalist, is a masterclass in conceptual-yet-wearable craftsmanship, featuring must-have pieces such as double-layer trench coats with intricate belt and button detailing, detachable-hem dresses, waist-cinching corset-style pieces, and mixed-metal statement jewellery. superbalist.com

