Chanel’s 31 Le Rouge.
Image: Supplied

A four-year feat of craftsmanship, Chanel’s 31 Le Rouge is an objet d’art — the maison’s first lipstick to be housed in glass packaging. Created by a Japanese master glassmaker and inspired by the staircase mirrors in Gabrielle Chanel’s 31 Rue Cambon apartment in Paris, the faceted lipstick case beautifully merges craftsmanship and technology. Visually delicate but technically sturdy, it has a refillable aluminium core that houses the satin-finish, high-performing, skincare-enriched lipstick formula. Available in 12 saturated shades.

Chanel 31 Le Rouge Ultimate Lipstick with case, R7 955

• From the December edition of Wanted, 2023.

