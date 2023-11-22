Fenty Skin Blemish Defeat’r BHA Spot Targeting Gel.
Fenty Skin Blemish Defeat’r BHA Spot Targeting Gel.
Image: Supplied

Fenty Skin Blemish Defeat’r BHA Spot Targeting Gel 15ml, R575

Beaut Sunny Skin Tone-Tuner Serum.
Beaut Sunny Skin Tone-Tuner Serum.
Image: Supplied

Beaut Sunny Skin Tone-Tuner Serum 30ml, R720

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 141 Oiseau De Nuit.
Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 141 Oiseau De Nuit.
Image: Supplied

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 141 Oiseau De Nuit, R690 O1

You might also like...

The Byzance era

The four-piece Les 4 Ombres Byzance eyeshadow collection is unlike anything we’ve seen from Chanel
Fashion & Grooming
3 weeks ago

The art of ageing

Prepare to have your mind (and skin) blown by Clarins’s iconic Double Serum's new light-texture formulation
Fashion & Grooming
2 months ago

A hydrated skin makes for a happier face

Neostrata PHA renewal pads are the ideal preparation to ensure your moisturiser and serum do their job properly
Fashion & Grooming
4 months ago

• From the November edition of Wanted, 2023.

© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X