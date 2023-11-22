Fenty Skin Blemish Defeat’r BHA Spot Targeting Gel 15ml, R575
• From the November edition of Wanted, 2023.
Style Notes
Most Wanted: Pocket-sized summer
Add these little luxuries for effortless holiday skin and a pop of colour
Image: Supplied
Fenty Skin Blemish Defeat’r BHA Spot Targeting Gel 15ml, R575
Image: Supplied
Beaut Sunny Skin Tone-Tuner Serum 30ml, R720
Image: Supplied
Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 141 Oiseau De Nuit, R690 O1
