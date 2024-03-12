Jewellery piece from the Cartier, Islamic Inspiration and Modern Design exhibition in Abu Dhabi
Image: Supplied

If you have a penchant for art, design, and fine jewels, immerse yourself in the “Cartier, Islamic Inspiration and Modern Design” exhibition, which is on until 24 March at the Louvre Abu Dhabi. A feast of Islamic art, jewellery, textiles, photographs, and archival material, it explores the travels of Jacques Cartier and the influence of Islamic art on Cartier’s design. The main exhibition brings together over 400 works from public and private collections, while an immersive digital space has artistic interpretations of the assembly of Cartier pieces. louvreabudhabi.ae

