In the 1920s, Art Deco style was at its peak in Paris. The frenzy of the era was in full swing: it was a time of exuberance.
With her avant-garde and freethinking spirit, Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel embraced Art Deco's geometric and contrasting aesthetic, experimenting with a completely new style. Within the walls of her Rue Cambon atelier, the designer celebrated life by creating evening gowns studded with striking sequins.
In 2023, the Chanel Makeup Creation Studio has honoured Coco's daring spirit by creating an exclusive new holiday collection that symbolises the carefree splendour and liberating glamour of the Roaring Twenties in all its magnificence.
Precious eyes
Like a delicately embroidered cascade of sequins on a dress that twirls to the beat of the music, the five shades featured in the Lumière Graphique palette are flecked with flamboyant sparkles. These precious, dazzling flashes of Pink Gold, Diamond White, Platinum Beige, Bronze and Shimmering Black can be combined for a graphic, contrasting eye look.
Illuminated eyelids swing to the rhythm of a graphic black line created using Signature De Chanel eyeliner. This intense duet then follows the tempo of Noir Allure mascara, which fans out the lashes, gives them volume and adds mysterious depth to the overall look.
The desire to dazzle
Duo Lumière captures the splendour of the 1920s within a radiant powder that illuminates the complexion and creates a signature look.
Shades of Pink Champagne and Crystal White contain iridescent pigments that, upon contact with the skin, instantly boost radiance, offering elegance in concentrated form.
When swept over the tops of the cheekbones and bridge of the nose with the brush applicator, these spellbinding, shimmering shades brighten the complexion and leave it with a delicate, pearlescent lustre.
Lips with lasting allure
A nod to the opulence of the Roaring Twenties, Rouge Allure L’Extrait puts on quite the show with four irresistible shades. On the outside: a new limited-edition case adorned with golden trim, which can be refilled as many times as desired. On the inside: a protective, moisturising formula enriched with ume flower extract and plant waxes.
This season, the highly pigmented lipstick comes in the shades Midnight Red, a hypnotic, metallic red hue, and Roaring Purple, a deep, iridescent crimson, in addition to Beige Brut and Rouge Puissant.
A finish as brilliant as the light of the setting sun. Rouge Allure Laque is available in two delicate, mesmerising shades: Golden Beige, a golden coral, and Fancy Prune, a powerful metallic plum hue. Delicately applied, these unique new jewels of lipsticks will allow your lips to shimmer all night.
Art Deco style, right down to your fingertips
Le Vernis lights up manicures with its bold, delightfully sultry colours. White Silk, a rosy white; Tuxedo, an antique gold; and Sequins, a shimmering black.
From the eyeshadow palette and illuminating powder duo to the lipsticks and nail colours, Chanel's 2023 Holiday Makeup Collection has been created with only one goal in mind: to help you shine this festive season — and beyond.
