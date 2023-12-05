In the 1920s, Art Deco style was at its peak in Paris. The frenzy of the era was in full swing: it was a time of exuberance.

With her avant-garde and freethinking spirit, Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel embraced Art Deco's geometric and contrasting aesthetic, experimenting with a completely new style. Within the walls of her Rue Cambon atelier, the designer celebrated life by creating evening gowns studded with striking sequins.

In 2023, the Chanel Makeup Creation Studio has honoured Coco's daring spirit by creating an exclusive new holiday collection that symbolises the carefree splendour and liberating glamour of the Roaring Twenties in all its magnificence.

Precious eyes

Like a delicately embroidered cascade of sequins on a dress that twirls to the beat of the music, the five shades featured in the Lumière Graphique palette are flecked with flamboyant sparkles. These precious, dazzling flashes of Pink Gold, Diamond White, Platinum Beige, Bronze and Shimmering Black can be combined for a graphic, contrasting eye look.