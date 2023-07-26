The 2023/24 season Thebe Magugu-designed home kit for football club Orlando Pirates.
The 2023/24 season Thebe Magugu-designed home kit for football club Orlando Pirates.
Image: Supplied

The 2023/24 season Thebe Magugu-designed home and away kits for football club Orlando Pirates were unveiled recently, and I couldn’t help but notice the stark differences between how fashion and sports fans received the news.

On the fashion side, stylists, influencers and the like reacted with much jubilation, while sports fans appeared to largely scoff at the jerseys, billed by both the designer and Orlando Pirates FC as “innovative”.

“Does this Thebe Magugu fashion house have any background in sports?” one tweet inquired, while another suggested Orlando Pirates “rethink this release”. Some went on to suggest that Magugu — one of the most celebrated African designers on the global stage — is butchering the legendary Soweto side’s image.

Denim diaries

We travel to Milan to chat to world-renowned artist Maarten Baas about his “More or Less” exhibition in collaboration with G-Star RAW
Fashion & Grooming
1 day ago

The jerseys are crafted from “100% recycled materials”, according to a press release, and “merge sustainability with cutting-edge innovation, including moisture-wicking AEROREADY and Climalite’s apparel technology. Designed to keep athletes cool and dry, the features effectively manage perspiration distribution and enhance airflow.”

As per Orlando Pirates FC’s own acknowledgement: “In step with the zeitgeist, the collaboration marks the latest marriage of performance sportswear and streetwear.”

It wasn’t the first time the club had collaborated with a local fashion designer. Just last month, they released a “Love Unites” jersey alongside Rich Mnisi  another offering that received mixed reviews and a dash of homophobia as fans of the club questioned why Pride Month celebrations were relevant to their favourite team. If global trends are anything to go by, however, South African sports fans will need to become comfortable with fashion encroaching on their territory.

The 2023/24 season Thebe Magugu-designed away kit for football club Orlando Pirates.
Image: Supplied

Who would have thought fashion influencers would be talking about Orlando Pirates and Thebe Magugu’s name would be on the club’s fan’s lips? It’s a win-win, and one that will hopefully inspire spirited aesthetic competition beyond the field.

