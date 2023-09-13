If you’re a fan of Clarins’s iconic Double Serum, prepare to have your mind (and skin) blown by its new light-texture formulation. Double Serum has age-defying down to an art with its unique dual formula that uses plant science and skincare expertise to mimic the skin’s oil-and-water composition. The new iteration features the same iconic hydric + lipidic system double formula with 21 plant extracts, including turmeric, but has a lightweight texture that doesn’t leave an oily residue. A perfect addition to any arsenal for warm and humid conditions, the serum’s lipidic phase has been revamped to diffuse ingredients into the skin.
Clarins Double Serum Light Texture 50ml, R1 575
Style Notes
The art of ageing
Prepare to have your mind (and skin) blown by Clarins’s iconic Double Serum's new light-texture formulation
Image: Supplied
• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.