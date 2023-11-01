Les 4 Ombres Byzance eyeshadow collection.
Image: Supplied

Inspired by Gabrielle Chanel’s trips to Venice and her passion for Byzantine art (reflected in the maison’s jewellery and haute couture designs), the four-piece Les 4 Ombres Byzance eyeshadow collection is unlike anything we’ve seen from the brand. Presented against a hammered-gold-effect interior, the rich colour payoff of the jewel-toned eyeshadows is unmatched. Whether you choose Parure Baroque, Parure Impériale, Parure Vénitienne or Parure Cristal, each palette features buttery shadows that blend with ease and iridescent shimmers that deliver unreal, high-shine finishes.

Chanel Les 4 Ombres Byzance Eyeshadow Palettes, R 1 400 each, available exclusively at Chanel boutiques.

