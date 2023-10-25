Linen, synonymous with summer elegance, boasts a distinct texture and breathability that embraces the heat. Crisp and lightweight, linen garments exude an air of effortless sophistication, making them perfect companions for warm-weather gatherings. Seersucker, characterised by its puckered appearance, offers a touch of whimsy and classic charm, making it a favoured choice for summer suits that effortlessly capture a timeless, relaxed spirit.
The realm of menswear fabrics is a tapestry of history, craftsmanship, and self-expression. From the refined elegance of silk and satin to the versatile practicality of cotton and wool, each fabric contributes to the rich mosaic of men's style. As we navigate the nuanced world of textures and traditions, we are reminded that the fabrics we choose are more than mere materials — they are integral elements that shape our stories, elevate our experiences, and carry us forward on the journey of personal style.
A Primer on Menswear
Menswear fabrics: a journey through textures and traditions
We embark on a journey through textures and traditions, delving into the remarkable diversity that shape the essence of men’s style
In the vast and intricate world of menswear, fabrics play a pivotal role in defining the character and quality of a garment. The architecture and design axiom popularised by late 19th century architect Louis Sullivan states Form Follows Function, is perhaps a fitting philosophy that underpins the foundational ethos of menswear. Building on the idea that the genesis of good design starts with the fundamental question, what is the purpose of this garment?
From the soft embrace of cashmere to the rugged resilience of denim, each fabric carries a unique story and purpose that is undergird by practicality. At its core, clothing is more than just decoration; it’s a second skin that shields us from changing weather and armours us against precarious social dalliances. The evolution of materials and styles carefully considers the nuances of climate and landscapes.
This marriage of fashion and functionality shines through in well-crafted outfits that not only elevate our appearance but also adapt to the conditions we face. Whether it’s the scorching days of summer or the chilly grasp of winter, our clothing becomes an instinctive response to the world around us. It enhances our comfort while elevating our style. Continuing our series A Primer on Menswear, we embark on a journey through textures and traditions, delving into the remarkable diversity that shape the essence of men's style.
Addressing the dress code conundrum
Needless to say, fabrics, along with other similar accoutrements transcend the exclusive confines of either menswear or womenswear. Rather, these materials play a significant role in shaping the sartorial narratives of both genders. Take for example the blue-collar roots of denim that are as much a staple in womenswear or the luxurious caress of cashmere that are equally at home in men’s closets.
When it comes to indulgence, few fabrics rival the opulent touch of cashmere. Derived from the undercoat of cashmere goats, this sumptuous material is renowned for its incredible softness and exceptional insulation properties — eight times more insulating than sheep’s wool — there’s that nod to practicality again. Cashmere lends itself beautifully to sweaters, scarves, and overcoats, enveloping the wearer in warmth and comfort while exuding an air of quiet luxury.
Image: 123rf.com
Not only are fabrics crucial in establishing the purpose of a garment but further still, it’s the way the fabric is woven that can often contribute to the purpose in which the fabric is utilised. Tighter woven fabric often lends a stronger rigid tone to the end-use, while softer open weaves are seen as more casual with less drape. Case in point is the piqué knit — a double woven cotton yarn is woven into a sort of waffle texture. A ubiquitous fabric found in sportwear, such as polo and golf shirts, the fabric keeps the wearer cool thanks to the open weave that allows sweat to evaporate off the wearers skin.
Image: 123rf.com
Silk and Satin: Silk, with its shimmering allure and smooth drape, has been cherished for centuries as the epitome of elegance and a staple for evening wear. Whether adorning neckties, pocket squares, or even entire suits, silk adds a touch of sophistication to any ensemble. Satin, a close cousin of silk, elevates formalwear with its glossy surface, making it a favourite for lapels, tuxedo stripes, and bowties. These fabrics intertwine luxury and tradition, reflecting a sense of timeless style.
Image: 123rf.com
Cotton, a staple in menswear, boasts a remarkable versatility that transcends seasons and occasions. Its breathable nature and ability to absorb moisture make it an ideal choice for shirts, trousers, and lightweight summer suits. From crisp and structured to soft and casual, cotton adapts effortlessly to various finishes, lending itself to both formal and laid-back aesthetics.
Image: Dion Govender
The rebel of the fabric world, denim, has journeyed from humble workwear origins to an iconic symbol of rebellion and style. Durable and rugged, denim evolves with age, acquiring a unique patina that tells the tale of its wearer's adventures. Jeans, jackets, and shirts crafted from denim not only evoke a sense of authenticity but also capture the essence of Americana, embodying the spirit of freedom and individualism.
Wool stands as a cornerstone of menswear, offering an array of textures, patterns, and weights. From the refined luxury of worsted wool suits to the rustic charm of tweed jackets, wool spans the spectrum of formality and casualness. Its natural insulating properties make it suitable for both cold and temperate climates, while innovations in weaving and blending have brought forth modern variations like lightweight wool and wrinkle-resistant blends.
Image: 123rf.com
Linen, synonymous with summer elegance, boasts a distinct texture and breathability that embraces the heat. Crisp and lightweight, linen garments exude an air of effortless sophistication, making them perfect companions for warm-weather gatherings. Seersucker, characterised by its puckered appearance, offers a touch of whimsy and classic charm, making it a favoured choice for summer suits that effortlessly capture a timeless, relaxed spirit.
The realm of menswear fabrics is a tapestry of history, craftsmanship, and self-expression. From the refined elegance of silk and satin to the versatile practicality of cotton and wool, each fabric contributes to the rich mosaic of men's style. As we navigate the nuanced world of textures and traditions, we are reminded that the fabrics we choose are more than mere materials — they are integral elements that shape our stories, elevate our experiences, and carry us forward on the journey of personal style.
Read more by Dion Govender:
Versatility is where the navy blazer truly shines
Take Ivy — an excellent snapshot into menswear history
Loafing around in classic, enduring footwear