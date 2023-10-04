The creative genius of Virgil Abloh lives on in Off-White’s first beauty collection, Paperwork. Designed as both a toolkit and a blank canvas for self-expression, the collection is genderless and customisable, comprising four Solution fragrances, six face and body solid-pigment crayons, and six nail polishes. The fragrances, created by Abloh in collaboration with perfumers Alexis Dadier, Jérôme Epinette, and Sidonie Lancesseur, take inspiration from industrial fragrance facilities.
Off-White Paperwork Solution EDP 100ml, R3 600 each, skins.co.za
Style Notes
Off-White's toolkit and blank canvas for self-expression
The creative genius of Virgil Abloh lives on in Off-White’s first beauty collection, Paperwork
Image: Supplied
The creative genius of Virgil Abloh lives on in Off-White’s first beauty collection, Paperwork. Designed as both a toolkit and a blank canvas for self-expression, the collection is genderless and customisable, comprising four Solution fragrances, six face and body solid-pigment crayons, and six nail polishes. The fragrances, created by Abloh in collaboration with perfumers Alexis Dadier, Jérôme Epinette, and Sidonie Lancesseur, take inspiration from industrial fragrance facilities.
Off-White Paperwork Solution EDP 100ml, R3 600 each, skins.co.za
You might also like...
Brand to know: Jo Loves
Brand to know: Jo Loves
The way of the water
• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.