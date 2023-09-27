Brand to know: Jo Loves

Scent maverick and creative powerhouse Jo Malone shares how she designed her most personal brand yet
What inspired you to create the Jo Loves brand?
I had already created one brand, then sold it and left, but I missed creating fragrance. I realised it wasn’t a business, career or job for me, it was very much my best friend and something that I really loved doing, so when my time was up, when I could start something again, I sat at the kitchen table with my son and husband and said, “I want to try again, I want to create fragrance.” I had that taste of building a global brand and I wanted to do it again. So, Jo Loves is all about the things I love, stories, people, and the places I go — I’m telling stories of my life through the power of fragrance notes.
What do you want to offer with the Jo Loves brand that sets it apart from other brands?
I’m not frightened by what other people are doing, because I know they’re not me and I know my creativity belongs to me. Jo Loves brings a passion for life, storytelling, and fragrance creation. You can feel resilience in the brand and that it’s very agile. Everybody around the world is aware of the name Jo Malone and I’m the person. I think people are very excited by what we’re doing and I think creativity is what Jo Loves is probably most known for. We designed the world’s first fragrance paint brush. It’s a cologne with which you paint your body, so you look at your body like a canvas.
What are key things to know when scenting your home?
Always remember key rules like citrus [goes with] citrus — all the scent families love each other. You could burn a lovely Smoked Plum and Leather candle in the evening. It would also be nice to light something like a Pomelo candle after you’ve cooked — a lovely citrus just wafting through will clear away the smell of food.
What is your favourite Jo Loves product?
Probably Jo by Jo Loves, because I created this for me. It’s a meze of grapefruit notes and it’s just great on a (sunny) day — the heat hits your clothes and you get this lovely pattern. Jo Loves Jo by Jo Loves Fragrance Parfum 100ml R2 650; Jo Loves Pomelo Fragrance Parfum 100ml R2 650; Jo Loves Fragrance Paint Brush Gel 7ml R940, arcstore.co.za
• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.