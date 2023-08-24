Chanel Ultrawear Shine Liquid Lip Colour, Woolworths
Xiaomi humidifier, Yuppiechef
Gua sha stone in rose quartz, The Olió Store
Tom Dixon Tank decanter, Crema
Diptyque EDP Eau Rose, Skins Cosmetics
Westman Atelier Lip Suede Les Rouges, Skins Cosmetics
Fragonard Grenade Pivoine soap, The Beautiful Life Store
Microcurrent 3D facial roller massager, The Olió Store
Facial reflexology tool, The Olió Store
Fragonard Vrai soap, The Beautiful Life Store
The Different Company, Oud For Love, 50ml, Metropolitain Cosmetics
Beauty
Indulge your sense
Sometimes, life is improved immeasurably by the little luxuries. These are some of our favourites
Image: Supplied
Chanel Ultrawear Shine Liquid Lip Colour, Woolworths
Image: Supplied
Xiaomi humidifier, Yuppiechef
Image: Supplied
Gua sha stone in rose quartz, The Olió Store
Image: Supplied
Tom Dixon Tank decanter, Crema
Image: Supplied
Diptyque EDP Eau Rose, Skins Cosmetics
Image: Supplied
Westman Atelier Lip Suede Les Rouges, Skins Cosmetics
Image: Supplied
Fragonard Grenade Pivoine soap, The Beautiful Life Store
Image: Supplied
Microcurrent 3D facial roller massager, The Olió Store
Image: Supplied
Facial reflexology tool, The Olió Store
Image: Supplied
Fragonard Vrai soap, The Beautiful Life Store
Image: Supplied
The Different Company, Oud For Love, 50ml, Metropolitain Cosmetics
You might also like....
Colour me pretty
L’Oréal's science of touch
Sarah Buitendach: A love of lip service