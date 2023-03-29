Picking up from where they left off in 2012, Louis Vuitton and Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama have reignited their partnership with an exciting two-part collaboration featuring Kusama’s signature infinity polka-dot designs in a range of mediums, from hand-painted to metal. These bedeck an assortment of the maison’s iconic pieces from the Cruise 2023 collection, such as ready-to-wear garments, bags, and shoes. We especially love the limited-edition fragrance bottles that create a vanity showpiece to invest in while allowing you to enjoy the Attrape- Rêves, L’Immensité or Spell On You scents.
Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama Eau de Parfum 100ml, R5 700 each,
louisvuitton.com
Style notes
Going dotty for Louis
Invest in a limited-edition Louis Vuitton x Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama's fragrance bottles that create a vanity showpiece
Image: Supplied
• From the March edition of Wanted, 2023.