Fenty Eau de Parfum.
Image: Supplied

Rumoured to smell heavenly, Rihanna wanted to create true confidence in a bottle. The result? Her muchanticipated Fenty Eau de Parfum. A product of a garden walk in Grasse, France, with the multihyphenated musician and master perfumer Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud, this scent is a true floral masterpiece with notes of magnolia, musk, Bulgarian rose, vanilla, coconut, and patchouli.

Trust us — you will be reaching for this fragrance all year, with its scent profile that is both sweet and spicy and carries an effortless familiarity, as though you’ve worn it for years.

Fenty Eau de Parfum 75ml, R2 975, arcstore.co.za

