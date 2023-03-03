With her enviable head of youthful curls, vibrant demeanour with a quiet maturity and ultra-cool, effortless style, Peak’s joy, spirit and energy ushers in a new era for Coco Mademoiselle. Not only is she the embodiment of today’s youth whose curiosity, confidence in life, appetite for experiences and lack of preconceptions echo the temperament of the young Coco Chanel, she’s also the incarnation of Coco Mademoiselle’s original personality, a young woman who moves towards her destiny to become who she truly is and wants to be.
“Honestly, I never dreamed I’d get the attention of such a reputable house, let alone the pleasure of working with and representing them. I’m looking forward to showing how versatile and timeless Chanel is.” says Peak.
The new Coco Mademoiselle campaign starring Whitney Peak is set to be unveiled in March 2023.
WATCH: Interview with Whitney Peak Video
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle’s new face Whitney Peak ushers in a new era
The 20-year-old actress is more than just a pretty face — she is the ultimate embodiment of Coco Chanel’s youthful and fearless energy
Image: Supplied
Chanel’s iconic Coco Mademoiselle fragrance has a new face — actress and friend of the brand, Whitney Peak.
Taking over from her predecessor, English actress Keira Knightley, after almost 15 years, the 20-year-old Ugandan-born Canadian actress of Gossip Girl: Reboot and Hocus Pocus 2 fame is no stranger to the Chanel brand. With a burgeoning relationship that started with her being a US brand ambassador and muse of the 22 Handbag campaign, the partnership has come fullcircle with Peak’s announcement as the new face of the Coco Mademoiselle fragrance.
Since its launch in 2001, the Coco Mademoiselle scent has been loved by many. Originally created by master perfumer Jacques Polge to cater for the younger consumer, the enigmatic amber floral scent profile, with notes of mandarin orange, bergamot, Turkish rose, jasmine, tonka bean and patchouli, has transcended generations and is well known for its youthful, seductive and bold, yet subtle and provocative quality. Now carrying four variants under the Coco Mademoiselle fragrance brand : Coco Mademoiselle Eau De Parfum, Coco Mademoiselle Eau De Parfum Intense, Coco Mademoiselle Extrait and Coco Mademoiselle L’eau Privee, the iconic fragrance continues to innovate and evolve with the times.
Image: Supplied
