Imprint is one of the designer brands that will be showcasing its latest collection at AFI Fashion Week Joburg.
Image: @ImprintZA/Austin Malema

AFI Fashion Week Joburg 2022 will be celebrating its crystal anniversary this season and it’s looking like it's going to be one for the books.

Over the past 15 years, we’ve come to expect variety, diversity, innovation and awe-inspiring designs from some of the continent’s best designers and this time will be no different. The runway shows are expected to feature a mix of well established Pan-African designers as well as rising stars from the continent. 

Taking place from 17 - 19 November at The Diamond Walk in Sandton City, the event will be retail-focused so consumers can purchase pieces straight off the runaway at the new House of Nala pop-up store inside the mall . 

Here are the designers and brands you can expect to see from this season’s event: 

Gavin Rajah (South Africa)

Alia Bare (Senegal)

Eric Raisina (Madagascar)

Kreyann (Cameroon)

Taibo Bacar (Mozambique)

Imprint (South Africa)

Indoni Fashion House (South Africa)

Gvllvnt (South Africa)

Suitability (South Africa)

Lebo Marhafe (Botswana)

Nguo (Botswana)

Kaylaamiel Creations (Botswana),

Sisters of Afrika (Senegal),

House of Stevolution (South Africa)

Seditsi Collection (South Africa)

Thando Thabethe’s Thabooty (South Africa) 

