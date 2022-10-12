Named after the location of Louis Vuitton’s first store in Paris, on rue Neuve-des- Capucines, this bag is an iconic staple, and its latest iterations shine a light on its timelessness and architectural lines.
Fronted by young royal and friend of the house Princess Olympia of Greece, the campaign features new colourways such as the colourblocked Capucines MM, the Capucines mini, the Capucines BB, and the Capucines Stardust with iridescent, seashell effect leather.
Crazy for capucines
Named after the location of Louis Vuitton’s first store in Paris, on Rue Neuve-des-Capucines, this bag is an iconic staple
Image: Supplied
We know what you’re thinking — does one really need another Louis Vuitton bag? We’re making a strong argument for “absolutely”, especially if it’s a Capucines bag from the maison’s latest collection.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
