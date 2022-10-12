With a jewel-like look, a new version of the Capucines is embellished with the new Flower Chain.
With a jewel-like look, a new version of the Capucines is embellished with the new Flower Chain.
Image: Supplied

We know what you’re thinking — does one really need another Louis Vuitton bag? We’re making a strong argument for “absolutely”, especially if it’s a Capucines bag from the maison’s latest collection.

Friend of the House Olympia of Greece showcases the season’s new Capucines bags in Louis Vuitton’s latest campaign shot in London.
Friend of the House Olympia of Greece showcases the season’s new Capucines bags in Louis Vuitton’s latest campaign shot in London.
Image: Supplied
Friend of the House Olympia of Greece showcases the season’s new Capucines bags in Louis Vuitton’s latest campaign shot in London.
Friend of the House Olympia of Greece showcases the season’s new Capucines bags in Louis Vuitton’s latest campaign shot in London.
Image: Supplied

Named after the location of Louis Vuitton’s first store in Paris, on rue Neuve-des- Capucines, this bag is an iconic staple, and its latest iterations shine a light on its timelessness and architectural lines.

Fronted by young royal and friend of the house Princess Olympia of Greece, the campaign features new colourways such as the colourblocked Capucines MM, the Capucines mini, the Capucines BB, and the Capucines Stardust with iridescent, seashell effect leather.

louisvuitton.com

You might also like...

How fashion houses are responding to a future that's asking for more

Fashion houses are having to marry their heritage with a revolution in the making
Voices
2 days ago

Sport couture: athleisure’s luxury evolution

As the line between everyday fashion and sportswear continues to blur, the luxury brands are battling for glory
Fashion & Grooming
1 week ago

Who can fill Virgil Abloh's shoes?

The names touted as replacements for the late Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton have demonstrated the impact and relevance necessary to build on his ...
Fashion & Grooming
1 month ago

Too old for luxury? Are high-end brands leaving money on the table by largely ignoring older consumers?

Luxury brands are seemingly leaving a fortune on the table when it comes to their approach to older consumers
Fashion & Grooming
1 month ago
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
© Wanted 2022 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X