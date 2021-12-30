Range Rover created the luxury SUV class 51 years ago, and now the wraps have come off the new, fifth-generation model. It is headed to South Africa in the second half of 2022 to compete with the Mercedes-Maybach GLS and BMW X7.

Like its predecessors, the premium British SUV offers go-anywhere ability in maximum comfort, with technology that has taken a leap forward. Styling-wise, there’s been no fiddling with a successful recipe. It is still instantly recognisable as a Range Rover with its trademark chunky profile and short overhangs, but has been tidied up with minimalist detailing that includes flush-fitting door handles and a simplified version of the traditional side graphic behind the front wheels.

A drag coefficient of 0.30 makes it the world’s most aerodynamically efficient luxury SUV, says Land Rover. The rear adopts the most noticeable restyle with a distinctive arch that incorporates slim new darkened LED tail lights that are “hidden” until they light up. This new boat-tail rear comes with the traditional split tailgate. The British SUV will be available in standard and long-wheelbase versions, with the latter offering seven seats for the first time.