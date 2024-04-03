By offering these exclusive benefits, American Express not only enriches the cultural experiences of its Card Members but also underscores its dedication to supporting the arts and fostering creativity within the community.
James Wainaina, vice-president, Business Development, East and Southern Africa at American Express, says “We are excited about the second edition of First Thursdays at the Silo District, sponsored by American Express. Through this sponsorship, our ambition is to support the art community in SA and bring enhanced art experiences to art lovers, including our Card Members.”
All American Express Card Members are invited to take advantage of these wonderful benefits and to access complimentary tickets, and purchase half-price tickets to Zeitz MOCAA through Webtickets.
More detailed programme information will be available at first-thursdays.co.za
To receive these benefits and book tickets as an American Express Card Member to First Thursdays at the Silo District please click here
American Express: Elevating the artistic experience for card members
Sponsorship of First Thursdays shows continuing support to the art community
Image: Supplied
American Express, which is operated in SA under licence by Nedbank, continues to support the art community in the country through the sponsorship of First Thursdays at the Silo District. This event provides an opportune moment for American Express Card Members to engage with the SA arts scene through an exclusive and enriching experience.
To start off the evening on April 4, American Express Card Members are invited to participate in a panel discussion hosted at the Cape Town Creative Academy (CTCA) at 5pm. The discussion — centred on the role of business and entrepreneurship in the arts and creative economies — features Nene Mahlangu, one of the five winners of the 2023 Amex ZA Graphic Arts Challenge which was an exciting initiative for graphic artists, illustrators and designers in SA. Nene will be in dialogue with Jess Wright, Head of Mentoring of the Business Acumen for Artists course at the CTCA. This insightful conversation promises to shed light on the intersection of commerce and creativity, offering valuable insights to aspiring artists and entrepreneurs alike.
Further, and pivotal to the First Thursdays at the Silo District experience, is after-hours access to Zeitz MOCAA. On this occasion, the first 100 American Express Card Members who book tickets online will get complimentary entry into the museum starting at 6pm (post the talk at the Cape Town Creative Academy), with subsequent tickets available to Card Members at a discounted rate of R125.
Walter Oltmann at Norval Foundation
These Card Members will be greeted with a complimentary welcome drink, plus exclusive access to a catered VIP experience at the Oculus lounge and the rooftop terrace, on the sixth floor of Zeitz MOCAA. Hourly, hosted, walkabouts of the exhibitions will be on offer, alongside a set by DJ Raresoftware that will add an engaging, uplifting element to the museum experience.
The benefits don’t end there. American Express Card Members who purchase entry tickets at Zeitz MOCAA before April 30 using their Card, will have the opportunity to upgrade to an annual membership, valued at R390, at no additional cost. This membership unlocks various perks, including year-round free entry, priority access to museum events, invitations to exclusive member events, special artist engagements, and a 10% discount on purchases at the museum shop and the Gantry Café.
Image: Supplied
By offering these exclusive benefits, American Express not only enriches the cultural experiences of its Card Members but also underscores its dedication to supporting the arts and fostering creativity within the community.
James Wainaina, vice-president, Business Development, East and Southern Africa at American Express, says “We are excited about the second edition of First Thursdays at the Silo District, sponsored by American Express. Through this sponsorship, our ambition is to support the art community in SA and bring enhanced art experiences to art lovers, including our Card Members.”
All American Express Card Members are invited to take advantage of these wonderful benefits and to access complimentary tickets, and purchase half-price tickets to Zeitz MOCAA through Webtickets.
More detailed programme information will be available at first-thursdays.co.za
To receive these benefits and book tickets as an American Express Card Member to First Thursdays at the Silo District please click here
You might also like....
Fit for the angels
Building across generations
The fine art of a better life