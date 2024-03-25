One of SA’s most critically acclaimed artists, Vusi Beauchamp, is suffering severe heart failure. With his organs shutting down, 44-year-old Beauchamp needs urgent surgery, which will be performed by the cardiology team in the Steve Biko Research Hospital. Kalashnikovv Gallery and Aspire Art will host an exhibition to raise funds for the operation.
“We kindly ask if you would consider donating an artwork to auction towards Vusi’s fundraising goal of R500,000 and or use the @gofundme link that will be set up,” Kalashnikovv and Aspire Art said in a joint statement.
“Your generosity and support during this challenging time would mean the world to Vusi and his 10-year-old daughter, Nolita. Together, let’s rally around them and demonstrate the power of solidarity in the arts community,” the statement reads.
All artworks should be submitted by March 25 to Aspire Art Gallery at 32 Bolton Road, Parkwood, Johannesburg. Transport can be arranged if required. Arrangements can be made with Shmerah Passchier on 078 074 8537 or shmerahp@afda.co.za
A few top SA artists who have donated their work include Ayanda Mabulu, Senzeni Marasela, Johan Thom, Diane Victor, Gordon Froud and Jake Michael Singer.
The exhibition will be open from 11am to 3pm from April 4- 6 at Aspire Art Gallery.
A selection of the artist’s works will be auctioned online from April 4-16.
For more information on the online auction, contact Aspire Art’s associate art specialist, Carina Jansen, on 010 109 7989 or carina@aspireart.net
Artworks to be auctioned as fund-raiser for Vusi Beauchamp
Kalashnikovv Gallery and Aspire Art will host an exhibition to help pay for his heart operation
Image: Ame Bell
