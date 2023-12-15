“This year the fair continues its work of providing an annual platform for artists, galleries, curators, museums, cultural institutions, collectors, and art enthusiasts to connect and interact in the name of art. The fair is also becoming known for facilitating dialogue, education and far-reaching interaction around contemporary African (and global) art.”
The Fairest Cape
The Investec Cape Town Art Fair, returns to the Mother City in February under the theme Unbound
The 11th edition of the Investec Cape Town Art Fair (ICTAF), Africa’s biggest such event, runs from February 16-18 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
Having made a big return to form and celebrated its first decade last year, ICTAF is now well established as one of Cape Town’s key international attractions. The fair’s attraction leans heavily on its location, with Cape Town a more attractive collector and institutional art destination than Joburg these days.
The city’s ability to attract international visitors makes it a logical hub for connecting contemporary art from all over Africa — not only to the major museum and collector’s markets in Europe and the US, but also to the rest of the Global South. That connection as a growing part of the contemporary art ecosystem is especially important. It means that the ICTAF offers a significant platform for emerging contemporary galleries, artists and ideas from markets outside the traditional centres of art market power — especially those from the African continent — on an equal footing.
Sam Nhlengethwa opens new statement show at Goodman
The curatorial theme for the 2024 edition is Unbound, and the fair’s idea is to get curators working within the main and special sections, as well as exhibitors, to think through the concept of liberation and what freedom from personal and historical restrictions might mean in a time of global conflict and turmoil.
This edition of ICTAF sees the City of Cape Town play a far more significant role in foregrounding the fair’s activities and artists for its local and international audience of collectors and institutions. As fair director Laura Vincenti puts it, “The city’s geography is an integral part of Investec Cape Town Art Fair’s success. Cape Town is a vibrant cultural hub, with a supportive community. It is very attractive to international collectors, with the great combination of diverse, cutting-edge art and a favourable exchange rate.
“This year the fair continues its work of providing an annual platform for artists, galleries, curators, museums, cultural institutions, collectors, and art enthusiasts to connect and interact in the name of art. The fair is also becoming known for facilitating dialogue, education and far-reaching interaction around contemporary African (and global) art.”
There will be more than 100 exhibitors from 24 countries, on the African continent and internationally, with 375 exhibiting artists comprising 54 nationalities, showcasing artworks in more than 30 art forms and genres, including ceramics, photography, installations, and performance art.
What to look out for
The fair is structured according to similar special sections as was the case with previous years, though the curatorial concept of Unbound will tie each section together closely. Each will tackle the question of liberation and, by implication, what it is to be free, led by the individual curators of each section.
Other returning sections to the main fair include EDITIONS for showcasing prints and multiples by various artists, as well as space for art magazines, journals and publications, and specialised educational institutions offering a window into the wider art ecosystem. Also included are a retail section, on-site restaurants and a market-type retail space outside the fair building.
Watch out too for ICTAF-related programming from all the leading Cape Town-based galleries, museums and institutions, who will open thought-provoking shows and host engaging programmes throughout the city at the time of the fair. Among other events is a major public art and urban intervention in the scenic Bo-Kaap, as the city truly becomes one of the most attractive and interesting art destinations anywhere.
