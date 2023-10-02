b.2000
multidisciplinary
Through the experiential lens of a racially ambiguous Black woman with a personal narrative that traverses rural and urban, the Mafikeng-born multidisciplinary artist interrogates race, gender, and mental health, among other fascinations. Her often playful and luminous work has been part of numerous group shows and she has had a presence at both the Turbine Art Fair and FNB Art Joburg.
Young and Vital Artists: Boemo Diale
Mafikeng-born Diale and a Wanted Young and Vital Artist, interrogates race, gender, and mental health, among other fascinations
Image: Supplied
• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.