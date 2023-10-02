Boemo Diale, This Is the Pot of Joy, 2022.
Boemo Diale, This Is the Pot of Joy, 2022.
Image: Supplied

b.2000

multidisciplinary

Through the experiential lens of a racially ambiguous Black woman with a personal narrative that traverses rural and urban, the Mafikeng-born multidisciplinary artist interrogates race, gender, and mental health, among other fascinations. Her often playful and luminous work has been part of numerous group shows and she has had a presence at both the Turbine Art Fair and FNB Art Joburg. 

Boemo Diale.
Boemo Diale.
Image: Supplied

More Young and Vital Artists:

Young and Vital Artists: Lea Colombo

While the self-taught, Wanted's Young and Vital Artist, Colombo is in high demand internationally for her commercial photography
Art & Design
5 days ago

Young and Vital Artists: Rebecca D’Eramo

Wanted's Young and Vital Artist D’Eramo’s work explores removal and displacement through the places and objects that survive or remain
Art & Design
5 days ago

Young and Vital Artists: Bekezela Mabena

Wanted's Young and Vital Artist, Mabena, underwent a multi-year apprenticeship, which has helped him produce paintings that are rich and provocative ...
Art & Design
5 days ago

• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.

© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X