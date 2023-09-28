Bekezela Mabena, Boarder Jumpers, 2023.
Bekezela Mabena, Boarder Jumpers, 2023.
Image: Supplied

b.1996

painting, printmaking

Mabena lived in Zimbabwe for a number of years before returning to South Africa. Influenced by visionaries such as mixed-media artist Lekau Matsena, he underwent a multi-year apprenticeship at Artist Proof Studio, which has helped him produce paintings that are rich and provocative with impassioned motifs, striking line work and brushstrokes, and themes evoking ideology and identity. 

Bekezela Mabena.
Bekezela Mabena.
Image: Supplied

More Young and Vital Artists:

Young and Vital Artists: Theophelus Rikhotso

Wanted's Young and Vital Artist, Rikhotso's work delves into Vatsonga life and culture — with a particular interest in women’s roles in this society
Art & Design
2 days ago

Young and Vital Artists: Ntwanano Shilubana AKA Nano Le Face

Wanted's Young and Vital Artist Shilubana delights in parodying the popular-culture-fuelled love of fame, hyper-consumption, and unrestrained vanity
Art & Design
1 day ago

Young and Vital Artists: Olwethu de Vos

A special entry on this year's Wanted's Young and Vital Artists list, de Vos has over 15 exhibitions to her name and has participated in countless ...
Art & Design
2 days ago

• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.

© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X