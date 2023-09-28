b.1996
painting, printmaking
Mabena lived in Zimbabwe for a number of years before returning to South Africa. Influenced by visionaries such as mixed-media artist Lekau Matsena, he underwent a multi-year apprenticeship at Artist Proof Studio, which has helped him produce paintings that are rich and provocative with impassioned motifs, striking line work and brushstrokes, and themes evoking ideology and identity.
Young and Vital Artists: Bekezela Mabena
Mabena, underwent a multi-year apprenticeship, which has helped him produce paintings that are rich and provocative with themes evoking ideology and identity
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
