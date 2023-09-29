b.1993
photography, painting & sculpture
While the self-taught Colombo is in high demand internationally for her commercial photography, it is her art photography and sculpture that have landed her on these pages. A multidisciplinary artist, she stretches herself, exploring different mediums and playing with light, colour, and texture.
Young and Vital Artists: Lea Colombo
While the self-taught, Wanted's Young and Vital Artist, Colombo is in high demand internationally for her commercial photography
Image: Supplied
b.1993
photography, painting & sculpture
While the self-taught Colombo is in high demand internationally for her commercial photography, it is her art photography and sculpture that have landed her on these pages. A multidisciplinary artist, she stretches herself, exploring different mediums and playing with light, colour, and texture.
Image: Supplied
More Young and Vital Artists:
Young and Vital Artists: Rebecca D’Eramo
Young and vital artists: Zona Magadla
Young and vital artists: Kagiso Gundane
• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.