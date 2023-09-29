Lea Colombo.
Image: Supplied

b.1993

photography, painting & sculpture

While the self-taught Colombo is in high demand internationally for her commercial photography, it is her art photography and sculpture that have landed her on these pages. A multidisciplinary artist, she stretches herself, exploring different mediums and playing with light, colour, and texture.

Lea Colombo, Consciousness of Colour Light and Form, 2021.
Image: Supplied

