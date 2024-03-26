How did you choose the artists featured?
Artworks will include more than 100 works from almost 30 artists’ exploration of the theme, “Intersections”, through the mediums of painting, photography, sculpture, mixed media, video and performance. The selection includes prominent and emerging artists, including Collen Maswanganyi, Anastasia Pather, Mncedi Madolo, Mark Swart, Sandro Trapani, Sylvester Zanoxolo Mqeku, Mthuthuzeli ‘Sthu’ Manaka, Philiswa Lila, ivukuvuku and others. With the backdrop of a city with political and global significance, cultural excellence and a burgeoning creative industry, the fair’s emphasis is on giving a platform to SA’s local, contemporary and independent artists. The art market is still dominated by white male artists, however, our selection of artists participating in the fair provided CAFT with an opportunity to explore an untapped market that would facilitate a more inclusive art circuit that positively reflects the demographics of SA.
What more can be expected?
There are engaging art activities, workshops, and public talks lined up. The VIP Opening Night on April 5 will offer an exclusive preview and a chance to qualify to take home a Dr Esther Mahlangu artwork; the winner will be announced on the night. Our public talks programme takes off on April 6, with panel discussions featuring young, dynamic industry thinkers such as Dr Sechaba Maape, Amogelang Maledu, Tshegofatso Seoka, Shenaz Mahomed, Puleng Plessie as well as Zana Masombuka and Bontle Juku. On April 7, there will be a reflective discussion on the “We, The Purple” exhibition — with the collaborating institutions: Javett-UP, Unisa Art Gallery, Ditsong: Museums of SA and the Pretoria Art Museum. Other art activities to look forward to include a bust sculpture workshop with artist Sandro Trapani and an art and wine affair in partnership with PastelMint.
• Capital Art Fair Tshwane takes place from April 5-7 at Menlyn Maine. Tickets are available at Webtickets.
Tshwane launches annual art fair
The Fair's Marketing Manager, Thobile Dlamini gives context and insights on what to expect
What is the character of the Pretoria art scene?
Tshwane’s diverse and multigenerational institutions foster the development of high-quality art. One of our esteemed partners, the Pretoria Art Museum, is a testament to this, as an institution that has a rich and long history of preserving SA art. The weaknesses include the underdeveloped cohesive engagement (citywide industry). Though the landscape and networks for a robust art economy in Tshwane have long been fertile, to achieve more consistent growth the market would need more investment, promotion and nurturing. The absence of prominent art engagements, such as an annual art fair that could promote the city’s brand, have also been evident. Nevertheless, the art circuit in Tshwane is promising and presents many opportunities to those who see its potential.
What do you wish to achieve with the fair?
The SA art landscape, particularly in Tshwane, offers the opportunity to take advantage of the unlimited contemporary artists that produce art of a world-class standard. This coincided with the evidence of a growing global interest in SA art across the board (from fine arts, to motion pictures, music and other art forms), that provided an opportunity to produce Capital Art Fair Tshwane (CAFT). We want the nation’s capital to be brought to the forefront of global art conversations and to amplify the capital city’s role as a central hub where diverse voices converge, history is depicted on canvases and uncharted artistic territories are explored. In partnership with institutions such as Pretoria Art Museum, Javett-UP, Tshwane University of Technology Arts Department and Brand South Africa, CAFT will showcase the Tshwane art circuit and is committed to shaping the cultural renaissance that is set to take place in the Jacaranda City.
