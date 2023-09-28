b.1999
Young and Vital Artists: Rebecca D’Eramo
Wanted's Young and Vital Artist D’Eramo’s work explores removal and displacement through the places and objects that survive or remain
Image: Supplied
b.1999
photography, sculpture & installation
D’Eramo’s work explores removal and displacement through the places and objects that survive or remain. Her Cypriot, Italian, and South African heritage is often expressed through overlapping narratives of history and memories, preserving and investigating the stories before her. She was part of the Global Design Graduate Show 2022 in collaboration with Gucci.
Image: Supplied
• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.