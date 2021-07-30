The Arthouse Essential:

Dogtooth — Mubi.com

Yorgos Lanthimos’s second feature, from 2009, put the Greek director’s macabre mix of psychological horror, surreal set-ups and icily observed humour firmly on the map. As social isolation and various degrees of hermit-style living persist in the age of Covid-19, it also has an unforeseen relevance.

It’s the story of three siblings, forcibly isolated from the world by their parents — a caricature of helicopter parenting — and fed bizarre misinformation for no discernible reason. Their father is the only member of the household who ventures outside to work — sometimes returning in the company of a sex worker who is hired to take care of his son’s sexual needs; sometimes bearing groceries from which the labels have been carefully removed. The children, ever curious and perplexed, find their own ways of entertainment while questioning the facts they’re given by their parents and hatching a plot to escape.

The point Lanthimos makes, in his uniquely weird way, is that perhaps it’s not the children who need to be sheltered from the terrors of the outside world, but rather their parents who must realise that the world they’ve created is far more insanity inducing than anything lurking beyond the walls of their compound.

Watch the trailer: