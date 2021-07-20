Furniture and interior design

Mpho Vackier, TheUrbanitive - South Africa

TheUrbanative’s founder Mpho Vackier, following a calling to express the narratives of various African cultures, left a prosperous engineering career to study design and launch TheUrbanative five years ago.

Her furniture and homeware collections have referenced the diverse people and places of the continent: from the graphic shapes and colours of the Ndebele culture and the hairstyles of Ethiopia’s Oromo people, to Queen Nenzima, who ruled over the Mangbetu tribe of Congo. These local idiosyncrasies have provided inspiration for servers, ottomans, room dividers, and more. Homecoming, the latest collection presented by TheUrbanative in collaboration with other South African designers and makers, also takes its cue from African communities, with forms inspired by vernacular architecture as far afield Africaas Mali and Cameroon. Each piece is named in an indigenous tongue, with explanatory notes in English to relay its significance. “Some names are from languages that we didn’t even know existed,” says Vackier, pointing to the incessant cultural investigation that exists in her collaborative work.“

In the future, I’d love TheUrbanative to be involved in more aspects than just furniture and interiors,” she says, “as a vessel that tells stories through things such as fashion, architecture, and material-making.”

theurbanative.com