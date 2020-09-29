In a time when experiencing art in crowded galleries and museums is challenging and everyone from all walks of life needs a morale boost, public art has never been more important. The Johannesburg inner city lays claim to hundreds of pieces of public art, created both as part of a government art policy and donated by corporate and private investors. It’s hard to pick just a few, but for all the William Kentridge fans, Fire Walker, located just off the Queen Elizabeth Bridge, is a must-see. The 11m-high fragmented sculpture depicts a female street hawker with a burning brazier on her head.

The Newtown Precinct is home to hundreds of wooden heads, created by sculptor Americo Guambe and a team of artisans. Originally installed nearly two decades ago, and then refurbished in 2018, the artworks were created using repurposed railway sleepers and depict the diverse people who call the City of Gold home.