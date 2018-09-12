Joburg artist Julia Cavalieri’s upcoming exhibition pries the deepest recesses of the mind in an installation that is sure to move you.

Cavalieri’s work often draws on themes of time and space. During a visit to her studio, at the back of a Ferrari garage in Wynberg, she unveils large-format canvasses of 1.5x2m that would look equally at home in Japan or in Joseph Turner’s England. They have a soft, watery, expressionist quality that seems to belong in the memory, and are at once moving and cerebral.

Largely self-taught, Julia threw herself into being a career artist after returning from Paris where she lived for many years with her husband. She then trained with Ricky Burnett, who she says broke down her style and helped her to paint more instinctively. Since then, her artworks became progressively bigger, requiring her to take up space in her current studio where much of her painting is done over a disused (and filled in) garage pit.