Wyoming Jade
Gauging from the Watches and Wonders pre-releases, a number of brands have already added to the multiple tints and tones of the growing green-dial trend seen last year. With extreme precision and exceptional craftsmanship, H. Moser & Cie includes this Wyoming Jade in its minimalist red-gold Streamliner Tourbillon with dramatic effect: each unique dial is an expression of the raw and exceptional beauty of this rare natural stone.
POA, h-moser.com and Boutique Haute Horlogerie 011 325 4119
The latest in the world of luxury watches
From the Urwerk UR-100V Lightspeed’s astronomical appeal to Tudor’s partnership with new Formula One team Visa Cash App RB, here’s a look at the latest in luxury watches this March
Image: Supplied
Cosmic Exploration
The Urwerk UR-100V Lightspeed appeals to our fascination with the mysteries of space travel, extra-terrestrial life, and our place in the universe by intertwining themes of science fiction and the speed of light. Its 3D planetarium feature showcases the time it takes for light to reach each of the eight planets from the Sun, reflecting on our perception of time and space. The innovative design with its unique display connects us with cosmic exploration and philosophical musings.
POA, urwerk.com
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Back To The Grid
Fuelled by its #BornToDare ethos and legacy of motor racing from the 1960s to the recent IMSA Tudor United SportsCar Championship, Tudor returns to the grid via a sponsorship deal with the new Formula One team Visa Cash App RB. This is the rebranded Scuderia AlphaTauri, one of two Red Bull-owned World Championship teams where both the cars and star drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda will don the Tudor livery. tudorwatch.com and visacashapprb.com
