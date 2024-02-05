Great Race
In acknowledgement of the dragon’s reign, TAG Heuer presents two racy 42mm Carrera Chronographs in steel and in 18kt rose gold, limited to editions of 300 and 50 respectively. The minimalist silver-and-gold sunray-brushed dials feature red sub dials and a discreet calligraphic dragon character at 6 o’clock. The in-house calibre Heuer 02 is visible through the sapphire case backs, framed by a printed Chinese dragon. Both are presented with red alligator-leather straps and are water resistant to 100m.
POA, tagheuer.com or Picot & Moss 011 669 0500
The latest in the world of luxury watches
From the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronographs to the Arnold & Son Luna Magna Red Gold Year of the Dragon, here's a look at the latest in luxury watches this February
Image: Supplied
No Limitation
Fans of Netflix series Warrior and the great martial artist/actor/director Bruce Lee are bound to appreciate the 42.5mm Seiko 5 Sports special edition featuring an engraved dragon originally drawn by Lee. It celebrates the 55th anniversary of the collection as well as the many achievements of the multi-talented Lee. The bezel features characters that capture the spirit of Jeet Kune Do, his own hybrid style of martial arts, and translate to “Using no way as way; having no limitation.”
POA, seikowatches.com or Treger Group 010 142 4480
Image: Supplied
Great Race
In acknowledgement of the dragon’s reign, TAG Heuer presents two racy 42mm Carrera Chronographs in steel and in 18kt rose gold, limited to editions of 300 and 50 respectively. The minimalist silver-and-gold sunray-brushed dials feature red sub dials and a discreet calligraphic dragon character at 6 o’clock. The in-house calibre Heuer 02 is visible through the sapphire case backs, framed by a printed Chinese dragon. Both are presented with red alligator-leather straps and are water resistant to 100m.
POA, tagheuer.com or Picot & Moss 011 669 0500
Image: Supplied
Celestial Being
The 36.6mm Arnold & Son Luna Magna Red Gold Year of the Dragon showcases exceptional mastery of high art and precision. The hand-engraved 18kt red-gold dragon coils around a floating opal dial as it admires its own reflection in a 12mm lunar globe crafted from pietersite and gold, revealing the phases of the moon with astronomical accuracy. The in-house calibre A&S1021 is on view through the case back, providing a second display of the moon’s age and allowing for extremely precise adjustment of the globe. Limited to eight pieces.
POA, arnoldandson.com
You might also like...
The latest in the world of luxury watches
Sylvain Berneron represents a new generation for Breitling
Time for your presence
• From the February edition of Wanted, 2024.