Premium sports watches remain a key focus for 2021 and, while they retain their robustness, they are starting to look more elegant in design. Made to accompany any attire and new adventure, they are also becoming more practical through technical updates such as extended power reserves, anti-magnetism, improved precision, and interchangeable straps. Breitling, the brand most associated with aviation, reintroduced its Chronomat line last year and, for 2021, has added six new Super Chronomat references.

This all-purpose sports watch collection, based on one of its coolest icons from the 1980s, is reworked for a new generation of chronograph fans. As the inventors of the first chronograph with a central seconds hand and one of the first automatic chronographs in 1969, it’s fair to say that chronographs are in Breitling’s DNA.

The original Chronomat is also significant in that it represented a bold return to mechanical watchmaking following the upheaval caused to the Swiss industry by the quartz crisis. The Chronomat began its life in 1983 as a timepiece specifically developed for the aerobatic demonstration team of the Italian Air Force. The brief was to make a watch that was sturdy and legible enough for the cockpit but also elegant enough for leisure time.