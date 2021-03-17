In 1881, Seiko’s founder Kintaro Hattori set up his company in central Tokyo. In celebration of the 140th anniversary this year we can expect a series of Grand Seiko and Seiko special editions inspired by Hattori and the landscapes, seascapes and cityscapes of Japan.

1. Grand Seiko Heritage Collection

Among these are the 40mm Grand Seiko Heritage Collection with an overall look known as the Series 9 Design, inspired by an original Grand Seiko from the 60s and first seen in 2020 with the 18K yellow gold 60th Anniversary Limited Edition. This edition also featured the new Calibre 9SA5 high-beat movement, which now appears in a stainless steel (Ref SLGH005) model with a textured dial inspired by white birch tree forests and a limited-edition model in Platinum 950 (SLGH007) with a dark tree rings textured dial that brings to life Grand Seiko’s conception of the Nature of Time. With its highly efficient Dual Impulse Escapement, Grand Seiko free-sprung balance and twin barrel construction, the exquisite movement delivers a precision rate of +5 to -3 seconds a day and a power reserve of 80 hours.