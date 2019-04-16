Clash de Cartier shakes up the Maison’s aesthetic heritage of studs, beads and clous carrés. Together, they form a singular, ribbed mesh which becomes Cartier’s new jewellery signature as imagined by the design studios.

Behind the clean lines and even spacing, Clash de Cartier is a highly complex feat of craftsmanship.

Developed entirely by the jewellery workshops, using the ingenious articulated mechanism, the piece is precisely calibrated to magnetise the forces, to hold the studs in place. So though they are interconnected, they are still mobile. Each element is mounted and polished.

WATCH | Clash de Cartier collection: