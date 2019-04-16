Clash de Cartier shakes up the Maison’s aesthetic heritage of studs, beads and clous carrés. Together, they form a singular, ribbed mesh which becomes Cartier’s new jewellery signature as imagined by the design studios.
Behind the clean lines and even spacing, Clash de Cartier is a highly complex feat of craftsmanship.
Developed entirely by the jewellery workshops, using the ingenious articulated mechanism, the piece is precisely calibrated to magnetise the forces, to hold the studs in place. So though they are interconnected, they are still mobile. Each element is mounted and polished.
WATCH | Clash de Cartier collection:
Sharp and mechanical, Clash de Cartier possesses an innate sense of proportion that draws on pure Cartier style. In volumes and reliefs, circles and squares, the collection honours the Maison’s penchant for geometry which dates back to the 1930s.
Yet, the jewellery simultaneously manages to be soft, round and feminine. At its essence is opposition: bright, feminine curves and soft contours are contrasted with the nervous tension of a taut structure. Crafted in 4N pink gold, the rings can be stacked and layered in all versions; and completely genderless.
In a final sophisticated Cartier jewellery touch, the inside of each piece is delicately scalloped for comfortable wear.
