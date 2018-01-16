Last year it was Le Panthere, this year the Santos de Cartier is getting the makeover – and we think it’s a beauty.

The remodeling of the first modern wristwatch inspired by Cartier’s friendship with aviator and engineer Alberto Santos Dumont, is subtle but effective. There’s a focus on comfort and the ergonomic experience of wearing the watch and the proportions of the square watch have been updated.

The eight screws are still there and the strap is available in steel, gold, calf skin and alligator skin all easily interchangeable with an innovative new QuickSwitch system.

Another easy to use technical feature is the new SmartLink system that means you can adjust the length of the metal bracelet at home - without the use of a tool!

You might also like...

Sports lovers spoilt for choice with the new luxury watch line up for 2018

It’s sporty and steel all around and of course a serious dose of luxury as the SIHH Watch Fair opens in Geneva, Switzerland
Watches & Jewellery
1 year ago

High tech innovation & heritage come together at Montblanc

On the eve of one of the world’s most exclusive watch fairs, new Montblanc president for Middle East, India and Africa, Franck Juhel, charts the year ...
Watches & Jewellery
1 year ago

Quality time: the art of the Cartier watch

With all the art happenings this month, one can’t help but think of art and watches this week
Watches & Jewellery
1 year ago
© Wanted 2019 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X