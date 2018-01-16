Last year it was Le Panthere, this year the Santos de Cartier is getting the makeover – and we think it’s a beauty.

The remodeling of the first modern wristwatch inspired by Cartier’s friendship with aviator and engineer Alberto Santos Dumont, is subtle but effective. There’s a focus on comfort and the ergonomic experience of wearing the watch and the proportions of the square watch have been updated.

The eight screws are still there and the strap is available in steel, gold, calf skin and alligator skin all easily interchangeable with an innovative new QuickSwitch system.

Another easy to use technical feature is the new SmartLink system that means you can adjust the length of the metal bracelet at home - without the use of a tool!