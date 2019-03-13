This year marks the 100th anniversary of one of the world’s most famous and influential art and design schools – Bauhaus. Founded by architect Walter Gropius in 1919, it was first established in Weimar, Germany, moving to Dessau in 1925 and, finally, Berlin in 1932 under the directorship of Mies van der Rohe. It was closed under pressure from the Nazi regime in 1933.

Despite the relatively short life of the institution, its influence is still felt today, thanks to the some of the original students and teachers, such as Marcel Breuer, Wassily Kandinsky, Paul Klee and László Moholy-Nagy, who took the Bauhaus concepts and ideals with them as they emigrated all over the world.

In keeping with its motto “Rethink the World”, the Bauhaus Association 2019 has a full programme, joining regional, national and international partners in rediscovering the Bauhaus heritage, its present and future significance. According to the 100 Years of Bauhaus website, there are many exhibitions, performances, museums openings and travel programmes to keep fans busy throughout the year.