This year marks the 100th anniversary of one of the world’s most famous and influential art and design schools – Bauhaus. Founded by architect Walter Gropius in 1919, it was first established in Weimar, Germany, moving to Dessau in 1925 and, finally, Berlin in 1932 under the directorship of Mies van der Rohe. It was closed under pressure from the Nazi regime in 1933.
Despite the relatively short life of the institution, its influence is still felt today, thanks to the some of the original students and teachers, such as Marcel Breuer, Wassily Kandinsky, Paul Klee and László Moholy-Nagy, who took the Bauhaus concepts and ideals with them as they emigrated all over the world.
In keeping with its motto “Rethink the World”, the Bauhaus Association 2019 has a full programme, joining regional, national and international partners in rediscovering the Bauhaus heritage, its present and future significance. According to the 100 Years of Bauhaus website, there are many exhibitions, performances, museums openings and travel programmes to keep fans busy throughout the year.
On their travel portal, you will find information on cultural trips to the Bauhaus Centenary 2019. The travel programme promises to take you to the origins and places of activity of modernism – to the venues where revolutionary ideas in architecture, art, design, photography and dance were, and still are, being developed.
The typical Bauhaus style is minimalist, rejecting all ornamentation, while celebrating the harmony between form and function in the design of objects and architecture.
Nomos Glashütte is well known for its elegant, minimalist timepieces. The German manufacture was founded 28 years ago with the goal of making affordable, well-made mechanical watches with a clean, modernist aesthetic. The iconic, multi-award-winning Tangente is no exception, with its unmistakable modernist typography.
Nomos won the 2018 Challenge Watch Prize (for watches that retail under 4 000 Swiss franc) at the prestigious Fondation du Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève for their Tangente neomatik 41 Update. This model is 41mm in diameter and features an innovative date-display ring that encircles the dial.
In celebration of the Bauhaus centenary, Nomos has released the Tangente A Century of Bauhaus collection in a series of nine stainless steel watches.
Powered by an in-house manually wound Alpha calibre, the watches are available in three sizes – 33mm ($1 660), 35mm ($1 800), and 38mm ($1 930) – and three dial treatments, in a very limited, individually numbered edition of 100 of each.
The dials are the colour of aged sketch paper, inspired by the sketchbooks of renowned Bauhaus artists, such as Klee and Kandinsky, while the minute markers of each dial are highlighted with a ring in a primary colour of your choice –red, yellow or blue – inspired by the color theory of the design school.
Each watch is presented on the finest Horween Genuine Shell Cordovan leather straps and comes in a black poplar wood box.