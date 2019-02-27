Although Michael B Jordan did not take home an Oscar last weekend, the Black Panther supervillain and presenter did sparkle on the red carpet, looking rather regal with man jewels on his fingers and pinned to the lapel of his deep-blue velvet Tom Ford tuxedo jacket.
He scored extra star points for taking his mom as his date to this more diverse and inclusive 91st Academy Awards. A white-gold Piaget Polo Tourbillion watch set with diamonds was also spotted on the Creed star’s wrist, making a statement that not only dogs are a man’s best friend.
From Jordan’s Limelight Couture Précieuse brooches to John Legend’s galaxy pin and the institution-challenging Billy Porter in his Christian Siriano gown, and tie secured with a gorgeous Oscar Heyman Fancy Diamond Gardenia Brooch, men were definitely being more expressive and playful on the red carpet this year.
Black Panther director Ryan Coogler might not yet be as prolific as award-winning Spike Lee but the 32-year-old director-writer has received numerous honours for his films, among them American biographical drama Fruitvale Station (2013) and boxing film Creed (2015), which both star Jordan in the lead. There will no doubt be extended celebrations with the cast and crew of Black Panther this week for Ruth Carter’s best costume design Academy Award – a first for a black designer and for Marvel –and particularly for young Swedish composer-producer Ludwig Goransson’s original score win. The multiple Grammy Award-winning Goransson has collaborated with Coogler on all of his film scores, while co-writing alongside icons such as Kendrick Lamar and Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino.
Piaget is well known for its ultra-thin watches, one of the most impressive being the Altiplano 900P, the slimmest mechanical movement watch in the world, released in 2014 with a case thickness of only 3.65mm. This was followed in 2017 by the world’s thinnest automatic watch, the 4.3mm Altiplano Ultimate 910P. Then, at the 2018 SIHH (Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie Genève), the company revealed its Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Concept with an overall case thickness of just 2mm, making it the world’s thinnest hand-wound mechanical watch.
Jordan’s sparkling Piaget has a 39mm diameter case made of 18 carat white gold and set with approximately 17 carats of brilliant-cut and princess-cut diamonds, and comes on a black crocodile-leather strap. At its heart is a manufacture Piaget 600P hand-wound movement – the thinnest shaped mechanical flying tourbillon movement in the world (3.5mm thick) – revealed through the aperture in the mother-of-pearl marquetry-worked dial at 12 o’clock. The 44 hour power reserve indicator at 6 o’clock is also suitably decorated in diamonds.
• RLG Africa 011-317-2630.