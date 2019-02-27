Although Michael B Jordan did not take home an Oscar last weekend, the Black Panther supervillain and presenter did sparkle on the red carpet, looking rather regal with man jewels on his fingers and pinned to the lapel of his deep-blue velvet Tom Ford tuxedo jacket.

He scored extra star points for taking his mom as his date to this more diverse and inclusive 91st Academy Awards. A white-gold Piaget Polo Tourbillion watch set with diamonds was also spotted on the Creed star’s wrist, making a statement that not only dogs are a man’s best friend.

From Jordan’s Limelight Couture Précieuse brooches to John Legend’s galaxy pin and the institution-challenging Billy Porter in his Christian Siriano gown, and tie secured with a gorgeous Oscar Heyman Fancy Diamond Gardenia Brooch, men were definitely being more expressive and playful on the red carpet this year.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler might not yet be as prolific as award-winning Spike Lee but the 32-year-old director-writer has received numerous honours for his films, among them American biographical drama Fruitvale Station (2013) and boxing film Creed (2015), which both star Jordan in the lead. There will no doubt be extended celebrations with the cast and crew of Black Panther this week for Ruth Carter’s best costume design Academy Award – a first for a black designer and for Marvel –and particularly for young Swedish composer-producer Ludwig Goransson’s original score win. The multiple Grammy Award-winning Goransson has collaborated with Coogler on all of his film scores, while co-writing alongside icons such as Kendrick Lamar and Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino.