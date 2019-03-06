Fitbit or Apple Watch might be your go-to devices for recording an evening jog or lap times around Kyalami but, for true watch lovers, living a life at high speed means engaging the stopwatch functionality of an automatic chronograph as they strive to improve their personal best.

This fascination with motor racing and speed has led to some remarkable releases in the history of watchmaking. Among the modern milestones is the revolutionary Zenith El Primero high-frequency chronograph, released in 1969. It featured the world’s first integrated, highly accurate, automatic chronograph movement, which had a frequency of 36 000 vibrations an hour (8 000 higher than most watches) and was capable of recording short times to 1/10th of a second.

“El Primero” means “the first” in Spanish, and the Zenith’s choice of dial colours for this legendary wristwatch set a trend, with the combination of light grey, anthracite, and blue becoming one of its aesthetic codes.

It is the original El Primero’s 50th anniversary this year, and Zenith has released a collector’s trio of chronographs in a boxed set, limited to an edition of 50 (R725 000 a set, on special order and if available). It includes: a reissue faithful to the first model; a Chronomaster El Primero with “optimised movement”; and a Defy El Primero 21, accurate to 1/100th of a second.