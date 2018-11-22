Black Zirconium is also extremely durable, it won't shatter like tungsten, it won't bend out of shape over time like precious metals can and the surface is not a coating but simply a transformation of material into the oxide layer Zirconia, which is part of the actual material itself, so it's never going to rub off or change colour over time. It's extremely resistant to scratching and easy to cut off in case of an emergency, making it the perfect every day accessory.

Titanium, on the other hand is a metal with a dark grey metallic colour, light weight and four times stronger than steel. It is known for its use in high tech industries and because of its durability, light weight, dent and corrosion resistance, titanium is another ideal metal for creating men’s wedding bands. The unique-looking metal is also nonmagnetic, hypoallergenic and highly resistant to corrosion in sea water and chlorine.

Arthur Kaplan’s latest titanium wedding band collection has tastefully included characteristics of wood in the design to add a degree of warmth to the metal jewellery. Each wood inlay has a grain pattern that is unique in texture and splendour. Even what some may view as a defect, like a knot or other natural blemishes, can add more character and style to any given piece of jewellery.

The clever design means that once inlayed into the titanium, there is no need for constant oiling as the oil inside the wood naturally protects the wood from corrosions. Once again, this makes for a very wearable and durable every day accessory.