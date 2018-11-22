Men’s wedding bands used to be somewhat of an afterthought. An accessory for the big day but then tossed into a drawer barely to be seen or worn again. But we can’t help but notice the growing number of A-list male celebrities sporting big, bold wedding bands – from Chris Hemsworth to David Beckham, rapper Ludacris and even Prince Harry has broken royal protocol and decided to wear a wedding band.
Now made from various materials including Zirconium and Titanium, Arthur Kaplan Jewellers reveal that men’s wedding bands aren’t quite what they used to be …
Zirconium, often confused with its sister metal Titanium, is a refractive metal typically used in industrial applications and more recently, jewellery. Its natural colour is similar to Titanium but then, by heating it, a black, ceramic like Zirconium oxide layer is naturally formed. It has a soft, silky feel in its polished black condition. It's an ideal material for people with skin allergies because it is virtually a pure element containing none of the irritants that can be present in some other jewellery materials.
Black Zirconium is also extremely durable, it won't shatter like tungsten, it won't bend out of shape over time like precious metals can and the surface is not a coating but simply a transformation of material into the oxide layer Zirconia, which is part of the actual material itself, so it's never going to rub off or change colour over time. It's extremely resistant to scratching and easy to cut off in case of an emergency, making it the perfect every day accessory.
Titanium, on the other hand is a metal with a dark grey metallic colour, light weight and four times stronger than steel. It is known for its use in high tech industries and because of its durability, light weight, dent and corrosion resistance, titanium is another ideal metal for creating men’s wedding bands. The unique-looking metal is also nonmagnetic, hypoallergenic and highly resistant to corrosion in sea water and chlorine.
Arthur Kaplan’s latest titanium wedding band collection has tastefully included characteristics of wood in the design to add a degree of warmth to the metal jewellery. Each wood inlay has a grain pattern that is unique in texture and splendour. Even what some may view as a defect, like a knot or other natural blemishes, can add more character and style to any given piece of jewellery.
The clever design means that once inlayed into the titanium, there is no need for constant oiling as the oil inside the wood naturally protects the wood from corrosions. Once again, this makes for a very wearable and durable every day accessory.