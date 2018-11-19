‘At Longines, we have non-stop energy,’ CEO Walter von Kanel told Wanted. Offering a top-quality product in a more affordable price range, Longines is certainlly a driver in the luxury market. The basic Longines collections have been doing exceptionally well in China, and the brand has attributed success to young buyers.

Von Kanel says they may be young, but experience has shown that these consumers are interested in quality. ‘Longines is a luxury brand that has managed to keep its price lower than others in the high-end bracket, without compromising craftmanship and good materials. What more could a young watch buyer want?’ Von Kanel asks.

The CEO also boasts that Longines sells watches to men and women in equal numbers, meaning that they are one of the few watchmakers with a 50-50 market share in terms of gender. ‘We have a strong formula. We don’t try to be everything to everyone, but rather stick to what we do know we can do – and we will do it successfully.’