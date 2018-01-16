You may not be in the market for a fitness tracker but, then again, you may also not be in the mood for an over-elegant dress watch right now.
Enter the steel and sporty watch trend. With the fashion mood in seriously bullish individual mode right now, the watch world has taken its cue and almost every high-end luxury brand is now sporting an easy-wearing steel version of their new collections.

And if interchangeable straps are your thing, you’re in the right place. Almost every new men’s watch comes with a handy clip off steel and leather strap option – no tools required.

High tech innovation & heritage come together at Montblanc

On the eve of one of the world’s most exclusive watch fairs, new Montblanc president for Middle East, India and Africa, Franck Juhel, charts the year ...
Watches & Jewellery
1 year ago

This week has seen the opening of the SIHH (Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie) in Geneva, Switzerland, where luxury brands including IWC, Jaeger le Coultre, Vacheron Constantin, Cartier, Montblanc, Panerai and many more are showcasing their new collections for 2018.

VACHERON CONSTANTIN

At Vacheron Constantin, the deliciously retro FiftySix is going to be the watch every hipster dreams about. The simple strength of the MadMen style steel watch has been stylish reinterpreted with all the allure of the art of fine watch making defined by the oldest watch-makers in the business. This is the first time in Vacheron Constantin’s history that a watch is being made in both gold and steel and all models of the FiftySix come with a self-winding movement.

Vacheron Constantin FiftySix
Vacheron Constantin FiftySix
Image: Supplied

JAEGER LECOULTRE

Jaeger-LeCoultre has also gone retro and they invited none other than new friend of the brand, actor Benedict Cumberbatch, to help them unveil the new Polaris collection.

The look is contemporary, sporty and elegant – with a vintage touch.

Our money’s on the reimagined 1968 Memovox Polaris with a steel case and rubber strap being one of this year’s biggest sellers. This one is a limited edition of only 1000 pieces but don’t worry if you miss it – the rest of the Polaris collection is equally stylish.

Jaeger le Coultre 1968 Memovox Polaris
Jaeger le Coultre 1968 Memovox Polaris
Image: Supplied

IWC

At IWC, three new models have been added to its Pilot’s Watch line as part of the brand’s 150 jubilee year celebrations. The new stainless steel models sport characteristic pilot watch dials using a complex lacquering process in white or blue. It’s the first time the IWC Pilot Watch is featuring a day date complication and the new design comes in a limited edition of 100 in each colour.

There are 27 limited editions across the IWC collection being launched to celebrate the jubilee, including new watches in the Portofino, Da Vinci and Portugieser collections.

IWC Pilot's Watch
IWC Pilot's Watch
Image: Supplied

PANERAI

Panerai has launched its thinnest and smallest watch ever – the Panerai Due (pronounced doo-we!).

Available in 42mm and – for the first time – 38mm sizes, there are also some fresh new colours meaning there’s a new elegance to one of the world’s most loved sport watches.

Panerai Due Watch
Panerai Due Watch
Image: Supplied

