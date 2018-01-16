You may not be in the market for a fitness tracker but, then again, you may also not be in the mood for an over-elegant dress watch right now.

Enter the steel and sporty watch trend. With the fashion mood in seriously bullish individual mode right now, the watch world has taken its cue and almost every high-end luxury brand is now sporting an easy-wearing steel version of their new collections.

And if interchangeable straps are your thing, you’re in the right place. Almost every new men’s watch comes with a handy clip off steel and leather strap option – no tools required.