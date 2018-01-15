Franck Juhel has recently been appointed president of Montblanc for the Middle East, India and Africa and was in South Africa to meet the friend of the brand, international cricketer AB de Villiers and to engage with fans of Montblanc.

His next stop is the opening of the SIHH – one of the world’s most exclusive watch fairs taking place in Geneva this week.

“At the end of the day, journalists, ambassadors, the maison – it’s a family. We might not see each other for years but we all walk together with the same purpose: To help the luxury industry to grow and to explain what luxury is about; what Montblanc is about.”

Speaking of ambassadors, Juhel had spent the previous evening in the company of cricketer AB de Villiers – a friend of Montblanc who socialised well into the night with some of Montblanc’s top customers, despite having to appear on the cricket field the next day.

“I spent a lovely afternoon with AB and his family. We are fortunate that we share the same values and that AB is recognised as much for his values on the field, as for those off the field. And that is not too common.”

Juhel said the most recent launches at Montblanc – Augmented Paper (that saves handwritten pages onto a digital platform) as well as the connected Summit watch – had enjoyed tremendous success around the world and that the brand was set for continued innovation going forward.