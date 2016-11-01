The world loves a record and when it comes to diamonds – the bigger the better. The dramatic Graff Venus is the largest D Flawless heart shape diamond in the world and the stone hails, naturally, from the mountains of Lesotho.

The heart-shaped beauty weighs 118.78 carats, is D Colour, flawless and Type IIA with excellent polish, symmetry and no fluorescence - the very highest pedigree a diamond can achieve.

Discovered in 2015 at the world’s highest diamond mine, Letseng Mine in Lesotho, the Graff Venus was cut from a 357 carat rough diamond and, from discovery to completion, the process of analysis, cutting and polishing took 18 months.

Image: Supplied

On viewing the 357cts rough through a loupe, Laurence Graff, Chairman of Graff Diamonds, had known instinctively that hidden within its depths lay the potential to create diamond history - it displayed an outstanding size, colour and clarity of the highest standard.

He says: “We were given a once in a lifetime opportunity with the Graff Venus and we created absolute perfection. I am proud to say that we delivered the very best. The stone itself is beyond words. It is the most beautiful heart shape diamond I have ever seen.”

A task like this had never been attempted before, so special tools were developed in order to cut the Graff Venus. Using the latest state-of-the-art technology, the team plotted and negotiated the complex structures of the rough, which were mapped to create a precise digital version of the stone.

A heart shape diamond must be perfectly faceted and entirely symmetrical to ensure a perfect silhouette and exquisite scintillation - its shape is a work of art in the hands of the master cutter.

One of the world’s leading diamond merchants, Graff has dominated the list of exceptional stones cut and polished this century.

Image: Supplied
© Wanted 2019 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X