On viewing the 357cts rough through a loupe, Laurence Graff, Chairman of Graff Diamonds, had known instinctively that hidden within its depths lay the potential to create diamond history - it displayed an outstanding size, colour and clarity of the highest standard.

He says: “We were given a once in a lifetime opportunity with the Graff Venus and we created absolute perfection. I am proud to say that we delivered the very best. The stone itself is beyond words. It is the most beautiful heart shape diamond I have ever seen.”

A task like this had never been attempted before, so special tools were developed in order to cut the Graff Venus. Using the latest state-of-the-art technology, the team plotted and negotiated the complex structures of the rough, which were mapped to create a precise digital version of the stone.

A heart shape diamond must be perfectly faceted and entirely symmetrical to ensure a perfect silhouette and exquisite scintillation - its shape is a work of art in the hands of the master cutter.

One of the world’s leading diamond merchants, Graff has dominated the list of exceptional stones cut and polished this century.